Leadway Assurance pays N48bn claims in 2021

Leadway Assurance Company Limited has maintained another year-on-year increase with N48 billion claims, the highest annual claims expense as of December 31, 2021. This is a five-year streak of outpacing the industry players in claims expense to its policyholders,

Leadway Assurance’s claims expenses for 2021 recorded a 10 percent increase from N43.5 billion in 2020 to N48 billion relative to the previous year.

The shareholder’s fund also recorded an 18.8 percent increase from N67.8 billion in 2020 to N80.6 billion in 2021, while posting total assets of N500.2 billion in 2021.

The company also recorded a 31 percent premium income growth from N53.65 billion in 2020 to N70.1 billion in 2021, leading to a 27 percent rise in underwriting income.

The increase is hinged on the improvement in the annuity market following the lifting of lockdown and general improvement in the economy post COVID19 pandemic.

Speaking at the company’s 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, April 14, 2022, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, managing director/CEO , reiterated the company’s steadfast commitment to meeting its obligations to policyholders.

“At the turn of the new decade last year, we reaffirmed our mission and mandate to deliver superior insurance services to individuals and corporations alike. That commitment has propelled us to maintain a year-on-year increase in our claims to our policyholders. This year, we paid the highest amount ever in the annals of the company and perhaps the largest in the insurance industry in 2021. Despite the prevailing economic realities and other adverse economic indices, we heralded this leadership position last year with an equally superior industry-leading payout.

“I am proud to be at the forefront of improving our customers’ lives, protecting their assets, and securing a future for their loved ones, an ethos that remains paramount to the company’s operations. We shall continue to deliver innovative, tech-infused product and service offerings across all channels while deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria and Africa at large”, Hassan-Odukale stated.

In his remarks, Martin Luther Agwai, chairman, the Board of Directors, pointed to the company’s strategic risk decision trajectory with an underpinning corporate governance-led structure as the overarching driver in fulfilling its corporate vision.

“As it has been our strategy to strike a balance between overexposure of capital and total risk aversion in making business decisions, we reaffirm our goals to disrupt existing markets and, in the long term, maintain leadership positions across emerging and regional markets,” the Chairman stated.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service companies with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability. The organization is committed to bridging the financial protection gap and increasing insurance penetration in Nigeria.