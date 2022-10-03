LASUTH CMD inducted into Nigerian Academy of Medicine

Adetokunbo Fabamwo, chief medical director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has been inducted into the Nigerian Academy of Medicine.

The professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology was among the few eminent scholars approved for the 2022 induction exercise during an event at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigerian Academy of Medicine is an independent body that promotes innovative resources and expertise in medical sciences and healthcare. The membership is open to academics and professionals in the Nigerian medical industry who have distinguished themselves.

Fabamwo’s reign as the CMD has recorded many firsts in various areas of medical practice and has continued to up the ante in the delivery of quality tertiary-level healthcare to Lagos residents and Nigerians at large.

Other eminent scholars from LASUTH who were inducted include Demola Olaitan, Maxillofacial surgeon and former president of the National Postgraduate Medical College; Idowu Fadeyibi, Burns and Plastic Surgeon; Juwon Adeneye, clinical pharmacologist and Muyiwa Odusanya, community health physician and past provost LASUCOM.

Fabamwo holds an MBChB degree from the University of Ife and Fellowships of the National Postgraduate Medical College, West African College of Surgeons, and the International College of Surgeons.

He was the medical director of Ayinke House for many years and the pioneer director of Clinical Services and Training at the evolution of LASUTH in 2001.

He switched to a full-time academic career at the Lagos State University College of Medicine in May 2005 with his appointment as a senior lecturer in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and was promoted to a full professor in October 2013.

He has over 80 scientific publications in mainly international peer-reviewed journals and was inducted as a Fellow of the equally prestigious Academy of Medicine Specialties in Nigeria.