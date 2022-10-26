LandWey expands Isimi Lagos, launches Lagos Future City Week

LandWey Investment Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest residential development companies, has announced the incorporation and expansion of Isimi Lagos under the New Town Development project, called ‘Future City’, and the upcoming Lagos Future City Week scheduled to hold in December.

Olawale Ayilara, CEO of LandWey, said Isimi Lagos, which now expands over 3 million square meters and is located in the cultural city of Epe, is Nigeria’s first wellness ecocity, a sustainable project under the New Town Development project with the goal of creating the perfect meeting point of nature, technology, architecture, and wellness.

He said with the expansion of Isimi Lagos through the Isimi TechValley (Orbit 1), it serves as both a residential district and an educational facility consisting of a campus equipped with tech and innovation labs, a research institute, and incubation work labs for tech startups.

The goal of the Isimi TechValley, according to him, is to develop Nigeria and Africa’s next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and founders, ensuring young talents are nurtured into established problem solvers.

“We are looking to raise tech founders, agro-technologies, and climate change activities as we build a strong base to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa at large,” Ajilara said.

Read also: Explainer: What proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport means for Lagos

LandWey also announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the Lagos Future City Week, which is set to be Africa’s foremost solution-focused event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living.

LandWey Investment had in September announced the launch of a new multi-million naira project, tagged ‘The Future City’, in its bid to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit and expand to various locations within Lagos and its environs.

The Future City drivers, according to Ayilara, are clean energy, which involves lowering indoor emissions by using solar-powered electricity; renewable energy, which involves sustainable options for transportation energy, electric vehicles, scooters, etc.; smart living, which uses artificial intelligence to promote better living conditions; and technology, which refers to sustainable infrastructure that has been improved by technology.

Other features of the Future City project include a conservation park, golf course, recreational centre, farm-to-table restaurant, helipad, water jetty, electric vehicle charging stations, forestry, hiking paths, and a standard polo turf.