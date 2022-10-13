Explainer: What proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport means for you

Last week, Lagos State announced that it will commence building an international airport in the Lekki area of the state next year.

The airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.

Despite prior promises and the potential including the extensive plans for the development of the area over the years, the project never took off and the Lekki corridor continued to expand, creating congestion, logistic and traffic chaos, impacting the economic and business opportunities in the area.

Stakeholders in the aviation sector have shared their opinions on models the government will adopt to make the project achievable and sustainable. BusinessDay’s findings show that the airport when completed would contribute to the aviation sector as well as ease the travel experience for passengers in Lagos.

Seyi Adewale, chief executive officer, Mainstream Cargo Limited described the proposed project as “good development, wonderful initiative and excellent planning by Lagos State Government.”

Adewale said the new international airport would ease the very significant driving stress to Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja currently experienced by the growing young/middle-aged/middle-class population (families) living within and around Victoria Island, Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki, Sagamu, Ijebu, Epe axis.

He said it will decongest the traffic situation presently witnessed in Lagos Metropolis. It will also meet the imminent corporate travel needs within the axis, especially with the upcoming companies such as Dangote Refinery, Kelloggs and other businesses located around the Lekki Free Zone.

“The project would complement the Lekki Deep Sea Port in terms of Air-Cargo to complete and support business and needed courier services within the axis,” Adewale said.

“It will fast track the construction of major facilities or infrastructure such as good roads (network), regional bank headquarters, four or five star hotels, warehouses; ease congestion on 3rd mainland bridge, increase the value of land, building assets, properties within the environ; generate more internally revenue for Lagos state and further improve their Internally Generated Revenues including more job creation; also improving direct foreign investment into the country; and many more benefits to Lagosians.”

Olumide Ohunayo, an aviation analyst, believes an airport on the island would improve patronage for airlines because passengers would then have proximity advantage and this will encourage more passengers to fly.

Ohunayo said the airport will open more routes for airlines and they can make the airport their hub, adding that the travel spread in Lagos would now be between the mainland and the island.

“The Lekki airport can serve Ogun State, Ijebu and Epe people who would fly from there to wherever they want. It will also take care of the industries and other companies springing up in the Lekki axis. The airport will also decongest traffic in Lagos airport road towards Ikeja, improve commerce for Lagos State and develop the economy and Ekpe axis of Lagos,” he said.

BusinessDay’s checks show that the plan for the construction of an airport at Lekki came into limelight during the Babatunde Fashola administration and was supposed to be going side by side with the Lekki EPZ and Deep Seaport but was delayed.

John Ojikutu, member of aviation industry think tank group, Aviation Round Table and chief executive of Centurion Securities, told BusinessDay that he welcomed the concept of Lekki airport 10 years ago when it was initiated and he still welcomes it today.

“Lagos actually deserves a second airport which originally was planned to be sited at Imagbon near Badagry where the Air Force now located at Ikeja was to be located. The bulk of the passengers destined for MMIA live faraway in VI and Lekki. I Am sure if statistics of regular passengers at the MMIA are to be taken today, the percentage of those that come from these areas can not be less than 50 percent and they probably are the major reasons for most flights delays when the load factors of flights are not made early,” Ojikutu explained.

According to him, building the airport can be achieved in many ways but the most promising one that is globally done is concessions through the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“There are many social needs of the people that would need the type of money required to build an airport but which does not make economic sense for any state government to spend such money for building an airport just for few citizens,” he added.

Sindy Foster, principal managing partner, Avaero Capital Partners shared a different view about the proposed Lekki airport, hinting that Nigeria seems to be obsessed with building airports and not with making airports viable.

According to her, access to the proposed airport is already very congested. “Even without roadworks or an accident it took me 7 hours to get from VI to VGC. I left at 15:30 and got up at VGC 22:30. Imagine if I was trying to catch a flight!! They need to incorporate a multi modal transport system to make the airport viable. Why would anyone choose to fly from there if they have to add more hours on the road than going to Ikeja? Particularly if for a 1hr flight!,” She said.

“What will they do to grow passenger numbers? That would be preferable than cannibalising the traffic from the existing Ikeja terminals? Will they be creating a ‘secondary’ airport which is in competition with Ikeja so we can get lower costs of operating for airlines and fares for passengers? Or will they just add another airport with nothing to differentiate it, or with its own USP,” Foster said.

She expressed concerns on whether the government factored in the new airport into the existing concession bid since MMIA is up for concession.

She however said since Lagos does not have an airport with transit facilities, Lekki-Epe may work if it is a purpose built transit airport with hotel accommodation and other facilities for passengers onsite.

In a statement by Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative, (ART), an Aviation based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) established to advocate Air Safety said the airport would cater to the burgeoning population and businesses around the Lekki industrial layout.

For the benefits to Lagos, the NGO stated that it strongly advocates for a PPP and the need for the regulator, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, to give the necessary support and approvals for this project.