KPMG celebrates Okubadejo, Ogun finance chief, 3 other partners for meritorious service

Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), an accounting firm which offers, audit, tax and advisory services at the global level, was at the weekend celebrated the illustrious career of Dapo Okubadejo and three other outstanding professionals who served in various capacities and contributed quality years of meritorious service to the renowned firm.

BusinessDay reports that Okubadejo and three other partners celebrated at the send-forth dinner held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos at the weekend, where the dedication, excellence and lasting positive impacts on KPMG’s success story of the four partners in the last 31 years or thereabouts were extolled.

Tomi Adepoju, Partner and Head of Enterprise Risk & ESG Services, KPMG Nigeria, expressed delight in celebrating Dapo Okubadejo, Joseph Tegbe, Wole Obayomi, and Adetola Aibangbee for their contributions to the growth of the firm, which is one of the big four global accounting, audit and tax advisory services firms.

Adepoju praised the collective positive impacts within and outside the firm which the partners had achieved centred on inspiring and building confidence as well as driving positive change in society, saying “The departure of these fantastic four partners is not seen as a retirement but as a transition to new opportunities in the Nigerian, African, and international markets.

“KPMG acknowledges their invaluable contributions, shaping the firm’s success and positioning them as partners for life.”

Also, Olumide Olayinka, Partner and Head Advisory KPMG, West Africa, said that Okubadejo was recognised as a trusted advisor to investment firms, institutions, financial services entities, conglomerates and strategic investors.

Olayinka noted that he had been a guiding force in the deal advisory as “his influence transcends various sectors, consistently providing solutions for clients and leaving an indelible mark on KPMG’s success story.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Okubadejo, describing him as an embodiment of consultation and a seasoned veteran advisor in investments, tax advisory services, audit and accounting.

Talabi acknowledged Okubadejo’s competitive drive, attributing his qualities to the prestigious standards of KPMG, just as he expressed gratitude to the firm for shaping Okubadejo into an influential figure and a role model for all.

Responding, Dapo Okubadejo, Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Ogun State, who spoke in the company of his wife, Funke, recounted how his 31-year journey with the firm started and how the mutual positive impacts were creared between himself and the firm.

Okubadejo, however, expressed gratitude to God for the journey, KPMG Nigeria, Africa and Global, pledging his eternal appreciation to his mentors.