Keystone Bank, WHAIafrica partner to empower female entrepreneurs

Keystone Bank’s Women Economic Empowerment Committee (KWEEC) and Whispering Hope Africa Initiative (WHAIafrica) recently collaborated to improve the lives of female owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in Mbaise, Imo state.

The partnership is dedicated to women’s empowerment and community development.

“The programme is aimed at providing practical support to hard-working women in the community by enhancing their entrepreneurial skills and economic prospects,” Helen Maiyegun, directorate head, Lagos and west at Keystone Bank, said.

She said the collaboration between the Bank and WHAIafrica exemplified the dedication of the bank to promote sustainable economic growth and establish a favorable atmosphere for women to flourish in their individual businesses through the integration of financial literacy and entrepreneurial expertise.

“As the women embark on their entrepreneurial journey, armed with newfound knowledge, skills, and financial support, their success will serve as a testament to the transformative power of partnerships and community-driven initiatives,” she added.

At the event, participants were equipped with interactive and practical comprehensive training on financial literacy and insights to effectively manage their finances and foster sustainable business growth.

According to Maiyegun who is also the chairperson of the KWEEC Committee, KWEEC and WHAIafrica will continue to pave the way for a brighter future.

“At the end of the day, the women would be able to create wealth, earn their own incomes, and impact on the society positively.”