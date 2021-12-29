Kenyon International comes to limelight after stoppage of Nembe Oil Spillage

Kenyon International West Africa Company Limited, a Nigerian-owned international oil and gas servicing company has come to the limelight following its role in the stoppage of the Nembe Oil Spillage.

Nembe community of Bayelsa State was in the news weeks back following a leaking wellhead, the OML 29 Well 1, which is operated by Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil firm, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited.

It began spilling unabated into the Santa Barbara River, impacting marine lives and polluting the environment. Efforts to contain the flow from the shattered wells were futile at first until Aieto brought in Kenyon International West Africa who intervened and put a stop to the spillage.

The wellhead owner Aiteo Eastern E&P, the petroleum minister, and Nigeria’s president all promised that specialist workers would stop the spill. And contrary to widespread claims that the spill was brought under control by foreign experts, it was the expertise of Kenyon International West Africa that effectively contained the leak.

“A key feature of our response model is transparency across all stages of response to the incident,” said Victor Ekpenyong, founder & CEO, Kenyon International West Africa. “We ensured that we factored in crucial pointers such as the size and type of spill and the environmental/ economic sensitivities of the resources at risk to avoid lasting damage on the waterways as the affected aquaculture is a major source of livelihood for the people of the community” he added

According to Ekpenyong, because the organisation is highly specialised in well intervention, well remediation, and idle well management, solving the Nembe spillage came naturally to them as they had done the same for other companies and successfully completed several high-level projects for customers across the African continent.