KAFTAN TV appoints Waheed Odusile as new CEO

KAFTAN Television’s board of directors has appointed Waheed Odusile, immediate past commissioner for information and strategy in Ogun State, as its new CEO, effective March 11, 2024.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Juwonlo Akinwale, the company’s human resources manager.

“The board of directors of KAFTAN TV proudly announces the appointment of Abdulwaheed Odusile as its new CEO,” the statement said.

“With an impressive track record in strategic leadership and operational excellence, Odusile is poised to play a pivotal role in steering KAFTAN TV to new heights,” it added.

According to the company, it gives the CEO full autonomy to set up a new management team and reorganise the company in a way that satisfies professional needs.

It said with a wealth of print and broadcast media experience spanning well over four decades, he brings a unique blend of vision and execution to the team.

“Odusile is an outstanding journalist, media executive and a good resource manager who will undoubtedly help KAFTAN TV take its pride of place in the Nigerian media space. We are confident of the significant contributions he will make in the new role,” it added.

He holds a master’s degree in legal studies and belongs to a number of professional associations, including the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), the West African Journalists Association and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He has over 40 years of national and international experience as a media manager. He was the president of NUJ from 2015 to 2018 and the president of FAJ between 2016 and 2019