Jumia, Credal partner to boost flexible payment for customers

Jumia, a pan-African technology payment service, has partnered with CredPal, a consumer credit service, to launch the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service to enhance flexible payment for customers in Nigeria.

According to a statement, the scheme would enable customers of Jumia to buy things on the marketplace and pay in installments.

“We are excited to partner with CredPal to offer our consumers a seamless and convenient ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ solution. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make e-commerce more accessible and inclusive for all consumers,” the statement said.

It said the collaboration would promote cashless transactions throughout the Jumia network and enable customers to make desired purchases without worrying about their immediate completion.

“We remain committed to providing Nigerians with a wider range of payment options and fostering financial inclusion within the e-commerce space. The ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option will give our consumers more control over their finances and allow them to purchase the products they want at the exact time they need them,” it added,

Jumia’s collaborations with CredPal and Easybuy were important in advancing the digital economy in the country.

“As the e-commerce sector in Nigeria evolves, the introduction of multiple BNPL solutions underscores the importance of flexible payment methods in promoting financial inclusion and driving economic growth. Jumia’s partnerships with Easybuy and CredPal are pivotal in achieving these goals and supporting the digital economy,” the statement said.