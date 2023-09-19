Julius Berger woos investors at Big 5 Nigeria exhibition

Julius Berger, a construction company in Nigeria, wooed investors with its quality products and services at the recently concluded Big 5 Construct Nigeria Exhibition in Lagos.

The exhibition, which is one of the largest construction events in Africa, provides a platform for companies to showcase their products and services to a wide range of potential customers.

The company showed its extensive portfolio of projects, alongside its subsidiaries, Abumet (premium aluminum and glass works), PrimeTech Design and Engineering, Julius Berger Piling and others according to a statement on Friday.

“Visitors were impressed with the quality and innovation on display, and many expressed their confidence in Julius Berger and its subsidiaries as partners for progress,” the statement said.

Mutiu Sunmonu, chairman of board of directors at Julius Berger, said the company was delighted to showcase its multi-talents and capabilities at the exhibition.

“We want the world to be reminded that Julius Berger is not just a builder of houses and bridges, but that we are into other unique aspects that really affect humanity positively,” he said.

According to Christian Bauer, commercial manager at Julius Berger, the exhibition provided the company with a great platform to showcase its collective expertise, foster industry collaboration, and highlight its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

“We are very pleased with the feedback we have received from visitors,” he said. “It is clear that there is a strong demand for our services and products, and we are confident that we can continue to play a leading role in Nigeria’s development,” he said.

Officials from Abumet, PrimeTech and others, also expressed their satisfaction with the exhibition and their hope for future business opportunities.