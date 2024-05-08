John Holt set to elect audit committee members at next AGM 

John Holt, a Nigerian conglomerate which is a subsidiary of John Holt & Co. Ltd, a British company is set to elect members of the audit committee at its next Annual General Meeting(AGM).

The firm said this in its notice of the Annual General Meeting released on Nigerian Exchange Group signed by Ada Nkwocha, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser at John Holt.

“Notice is hereby given that the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the members of John Holt Plc will be held virtually on May 23, 2024, to transact the following business: to elect members of the Audit Committee, to lay before the meeting, the directors’ report and financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, the report of the auditors and the audit committee thereon”.

“To re-elect directors: Chief Christopher Ikechi Ezeh – Special Notice is hereby given in accordance with the provisions of CAMA2020 for the re-election of Chief Christopher Ikechi Ezeh, as a director of the company, notwithstanding he is over 70 years and Adeche Boyi Okeje,” the notice stated.

It also stated that there will be the appointment of external Auditors. “Special notice is hereby given by the provisions of CAMA2020 for the following resolution to be moved.

“From the date of this meeting, the firm of Messrs Baker Tilly Nigeria be appointed as auditors of the company in place of Messrs BDO Professional Services who will be resigning as the company’s auditors after completion of its 10 years service to the company and in accordance with NCCG for public companies and CAMA, 2020.”

The notice said the firm will authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors and will also disclose the remuneration of the managers of the company in line with the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act, 2020.

It said the special business of the AGM is to fix the remuneration of the non-executive directors and to consider and pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the company.

“That the general mandate given to the company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the day-to-day operations in compliance with NGX Rules Governing transaction with related parties or interested persons, be and is hereby renewed,” the notice stated.