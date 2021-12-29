Jake Riley partners Novomet FZE to improve energy production

Jake Riley has entered an agreement with Novomet FZE, a renowned original equipment manufacturer to provide best-in-class technology and expertise to improve the production of oil and gas with less effort, cost, and environmental impact.

Jake Riley is championing industrialization across and beyond Africa by specialising in project delivery and people development. To achieve this goal, the firm has partnered with Novomet FZE, a leader among oilfield service companies with superior technologies that produce higher volumes of hydrocarbons while helping lower the overall cost of production.

With this agreement, Jake Riley says it is committed to providing innovative and substantial solutions designed to effect change by extending its service into specialised areas in which Novomet is a key expert, thus making for more impact in the oil and gas sector, especially in these areas.

According to Jake Riley’s Managing Director Funmi Ogbue, “the agreement strategically aligns both companies for the long-term with the goal of providing best-in-class technology that will leverage on each company’s strengths to create compelling value for the benefit of consumers of Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) within the Nigerian Market”.

Ogbue added, “this strategic alliance will further benefit and promote the production of Hydrocarbon with superior technologies, enhance market penetration and improve customer base with dedicated focus and expertise as a leading energy player in-country”.

Read also: AfDB receives over 19,000 applications for coding digital ambassadors programme

A statement from Novomet reveals that the company is certified by relevant recognized management system standards and prides itself as an ISO 9001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007, ISO 14001:2015, API Q1, UL/CSA, CE company.

‘’Jake Riley is a company on a mission to champion industrialization across and beyond Africa, specializing in project delivery and people development to achieve its ambitious goal. Collaborating with partners worldwide, Jake Riley seeks to provide services in consultancy, construction, engineering, technology and training.’’

‘’Our experts bring a wide range of knowledge to each and every project-all to ensure the delivery of professional, top-quality outcomes and ultimately drive global industrialization’’, the statement reads.

According to the statement, Novomet offers oilfield services to help customers complete and produce oil and gas wells. It has grown into one of the largest manufacturers of electrical submersible pumps and provides products and services for completions and artificial lift projects around the world.

On the other hand, Jake Riley provides services in consultancy, construction, engineering, technology and training and brings a wide range of knowledge to each and every project and ensures the delivery of professional, top-quality outcomes and ultimately drives global industrialization.

Novomet is one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies with a global footprint, serving customers in more than 32 countries from 21 service bases and two R&D centres.

“Novomet offers a broad array of products and services to upstream oil and gas customers worldwide through its artificial lift service product lines: Artificial lift equipment and technologies, Completion Tools, Green and renewable energy initiatives, Application, installation, control and troubleshooting of artificial lift systems,’’ the statement concluded.