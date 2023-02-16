Iroko boosts growth plan, unveils new product line

Iròkó, one of Nigeria’s leading furniture companies has announced the launch of the first-ever ready-to-assemble sofa and bed frame collection specially designed for lovers of solution-driven furniture.

According to a statement from the company, the sofas and beds are durable, stylish and can be assembled easily with little effort and in very little time. They fit into tight spaces, especially for those living in small apartments, making decorating easy and perfect for beautifying homes. The self-assembled furniture eliminates the stress of moving gigantic furniture around or parting with loved furniture upon relocation.

“More so, the newly launched Iròkó Furnitures’ are affordable and made from recycled raw materials as well as re-purposed wood into premium products. They are produced in strict compliance to sustainable and environmentally-friendly processes and are crafted with the utmost care, pre-packed and sealed in a box with an easy-to-apply instruction manual such that an average homeowner can assemble without the need for any form of tools,” the company said.

Speaking on the products, the Founder/Creative Director of Iroko Furniture, Precious Okoi, expressed optimism that the ready-to-assemble sofa and bed frame collections will usher in a new era of innovative woodwork across Nigeria.

According to her: “Furniture is not a mere piece that fills a space but a possession that gives life to your space. As an ever-advancing business, we embarked on a journey to find uniqueness in furniture making to ease the needs of Nigerians and furniture lovers across the globe and we found a solution through our self-assembled furniture -a piece of furniture you can pack into a box, assemble or disassemble whenever or wherever. In simpler terms- We box it, you build it.”

She added that: ‘’With a high standard of quality check before delivery and an optional service of professional installation, the sofa and bed frames in a box will redefine comfort and ease. We are presently starting with three sofa designs, ottomans and stools. The sofas come in three colour options and are available for purchase on our website at irokofurnitures.com where you can get a visual experience of all our self-assembled furniture’’.