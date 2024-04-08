International Breweries appoints Reginald-Ukwuoma as new company secretary

International Breweries Plc, a beverage-producing company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Marian Reginald-Ukwuoma as its new company secretary/legal counsel of its board of directors, effective March 27, 2024.

According to the statement, Reginald-Ukwuoma brings to the role about two decades of extensive corporate experience in regulatory and compliance management, human resources management, corporate governance, and strategy, company secretariat and legal advisory services, stakeholder management, and community engagement.

“As an expertise service culture trainer and advocate for agile mindset, Marian has managed the Board of IBPLC’s merged entity – former Pabod Breweries Limited for seven years as company secretary and legal adviser,” the statement said.

It said she was appointed as the legal and compliance Counsel, for the Southeast and South-South Region.

She later served as the corporate affairs manager for the company’s Port Harcourt Plant, where she was promoted to the position of the country corporate affairs lead of the company.

Marian obtained a Doctorate degree in Comparative Company Law and Industrial Relations. She has earned a master’s degree in Comparative Company Law and Industrial Relations, both from Rivers State University, according to the company.

“She is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, as well as an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators.”