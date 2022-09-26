Inlaks targets service improvement with newly launched technical resource center

Inlaks, an African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider has launched a new Technical Resource Center (TRC) in Port Harcourt as part of its efforts to enhance efficiency in service delivery to customers in ATM distribution and spare part repair services.

The facility is the company’s sixth TRC and will offer technical support to financial institutions in Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, and other Southeastern states in improving efficiency in the access and prompt usage of its ATMs.

With about 22,000 ATMs in the country, Inlaks owns a market share of 47 percent in distribution with 2,080 of them in the South-South and Southeastern states.

Tope Dare, Executive Director, e-Business and Infrastructure, Inlaks, said the new TRC aligns with the company’s vision and endeavour to support our customers for repairs and servicing, noting that Port Harcourt, is a strategic market in the South-South region of the country.

“We have worked with our partners to ensure good representation of specifics from our ATMs such as dispensing the largest volume of cash and long working period which is necessitated by our understanding of market needs and the dedication to driving growth in the financial services sector,” Dare said.

To ensure capacity building through its resources, Inlaks through its Corporate Social Investment also runs the ATM Academy which trains and prepares young graduate entrants in servicing and repairs of ATMs.

Over the years, the company has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

Inlaks’ customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities, and the Distribution sectors of the economy.