Inlaks partners Temenos to enhance digital growth with banking software

Inlaks, the foremost ICT infrastructure, and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa have partnered with Temenos a leading banking software company, to re-implement the Temenos Transact R21 for National Investment Bank (NIB) Ghana in a bid to enhance digital growth.

The Temenos Transact is a core banking system that allows banks to scale up using cloud platforms and infrastructure to offer personalized customer products for efficiency. The platform will reimagine customer engagement and the efficient delivery of consistent, and seamless experiences across multiple channels.

Femi Muraino, Executive Director, Inlaks, said the reimplementation will also support the bank’s effort in providing financial advisory and technical support to the Ghanaian market in line with its rebranding approach, through which Inlaks will continue to drive impact for institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The Temenos Transact is one of the most effective for digital growth among banks, this effort will impact overall system performance and provide leverage for an improved experience for customers in driving growth for the bank across the region,’’ he said.

Samuel Sarpong Managing Director, National Investment Bank, Ghana, said the implementation is the first R21 delivery in West Africa and is expected to boost NIB’s corporate and retail growth, adding that it will further Improve System Security and provide a stronger base for NIB’s digital banking agenda.

‘‘Our priority at NIB is to support customers with essential banking services for growth, with the T24 transact, our customers can have an improved banking experience across our various options and offerings, we are proud to have engaged Inlaks and Temenos in our reimplementation framework to create value and impact’’.

The Temenos Transact is the most used digital core banking solution across the world providing an extensive set of banking functionalities that enables an impactful customer experience.