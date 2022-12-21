In race to expand retail business, Shoprite opens 25th outlet in Port Harcourt

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited on Friday 15 December 2022 announced the launch of a new Shoprite store in Garden City Mall, Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

According to the RSN, the mall is the third biggest shopping mall in West Africa. “We are excited to be launching our new store in Port Harcourt. We are dedicated to providing top-notch service to all our customers; making available the best value products and services,” Hubertus Rick, CEO, RSN, said in a statement.

The launch is in line with the business’ promise to expand the retail network in Nigeria, making formal retail accessible to more Nigerians while rebuilding the economy. This new store marks the company’s 25th outlet in Nigeria, the company said.

The Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited further disclosed that its ongoing expansion is one of the many growth opportunities it has for Nigerians in the coming months. The retail chain also hinted about opening new outlets in other states, including Kaduna, Benin, and Jos.

Read also: Fresh pain for manufacturers as diesel tankers face supply hitches

According to Rick, Shoprite’s retail journey in Nigeria dates back to 2005 with its first store opening in Lekki, Lagos. Since then the retail giant has branched out to 24 other locations, across eleven states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, making it Nigeria’s most successful supermarket chain.

The company disclosed that the new store will be bringing key differentiators like Shoprite’s rich assortment of fruits and alcohol, which the supermarket chain has become known for over the years, giving it an edge over competitors within the region.

With over 2000 employees, Shoprite is currently owned and managed by Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited. Following RSN acquisition of Shoprite, the business has witnessed some tremendous boom with the recent reopening of its Circle Mall store in Lekki, Lagos.