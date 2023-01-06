In race for more affordable housing, property firm repositions operations

In its determination to continue to provide affordable housing for Nigerians and contribute to closing the country’s housing gap, RevolutionPlus Property has repositioned its operations with the appointment of an executive management team.

The new team comprising mainly young professionals, according to the frontline property firm authorities, aims to preserve and nurture the mission and vision of the company.

“We have created this new structure to ensure the culture of providing affordable housing for Nigerians continues,” Bamidele Onalaja, Founder/CEO of the company, explained to BusinessDay, adding that the new team also had the responsibility of upholding the integrity of the real estate firm.

“We are building a legacy that will outlive us and now is the time to allow the younger generation to lead,” Onalaja noted at the inauguration of the new team.

Continuing, he said, “we want to allow these young people who have worked with us over the years to have a sense of belonging that they have a stake in this business. I am still the GMD/CEO of the RevolutionPlus Group, but the newly appointed executives will be at the front burner handling the company’s day-to-day affairs.”

Read also: Zenith Bank retires two executive directors

The Group Executive Director (GED), Tolulope Onalaja, urged the new executives to be of good conduct and ensure they continued to uplift the image of the company.

“We decided to entrust you all with the affairs of the company because we believe in you all and believe that you can do much more. RevolutionPlus Property has grown to become a group and we have many other businesses under the group of companies which we oversee.

“We trust the new management team to do a good work and run the affairs of the company seamlessly,” Onalaja added.

The new team consists of Deputy Managing Director (DMD); Aderinmola Olusanya, Chief Operating Officer (COO); Adenike Idowu, Deputy Chief Operating Officer (DCOO); Olawale Majekodunmi, Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Success Onalaja, Strategic Project Manager (SPM).

Others are Maria Kalu, Head of Customer Care/Ikeja Branch Manager; Damilola Adebayo, Head of Projects; Ronke Idowu, Head of Creative and Corporate Communications; Wunmi Balogun, Head of Sales and Marketing, and Samuel Adegboyega, Head, Internal Audit.

The Branch Heads are AkinropoIsmaila, Ibadan Branch Manager; Busayo Ibigbemi, Abuja Branch Manager; Adeola Adebobuyi, Abeokuta Branch Manager; Adebusola Adenola, Lekki Branch Manager, and Boma Edema, Port Harcourt Branch Manager.

RevolutionPlus Property was established in 2014 and has grown to become a reputable brand in the real estate industry. The company has six branches in Nigeria with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Over the years, it has built 43 estates and eight mega housing projects. The firm is known for innovative ideas and excellent service delivery in the real estate industry.