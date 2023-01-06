Zenith Bank retires two executive directors

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirement of two executive directors, Ummar Shuaib Ahmed and Dennis Olisa, from its board effective December 28, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Otun, the bank disclosed that the two executive directors were leaving its board having completed their tenure of office.

It said Umar Shuaib Ahmed served on the board of Zenith Bank Plc and Zenith Pensions Custodian Ltd. He is a senior member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. Prior to his appointment as an executive director, he was general manager in Abuja Zone.

Ahmed graduated from Ahmadu Bello University and had a graduate degree from Bayero University Kano.

Olisa also served on the board of Zenith Bank. Before his appointment, he was general manager and head of the energy oil & gas group at Zenith Bank Plc and served as its deputy general manager.

He served as head of the internal control & audit group at Zenith Bank Plc.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Law from De Montfort University.