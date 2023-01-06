Firm reiterates commitment to women’s empowerment

Cooking oil brand, Mamador says it was recently awarded Cooking Oil Brand of the Year at the annual Women in Marketing and Communications Conference Awards in Lagos.

WIMCA is the largest gathering of female-owned brands, and marketing and communications professionals in Nigeria. The conference provides a mentorship platform for young and prospective female professionals and inspires the entrepreneurial spirit in women.

According to a statement, Mamador recently sponsored a series of women empowerment projects and initiatives, part of which includes the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference Awards, Women in Management, Business and Public Service, and Eloy Awards and Conference.

The statement added that over the years, Mamador had made vital contributions to the Nigerian society, championing women’s causes, from its innovative Mamador August Meeting, International Women’s Day Celebration, Corporate social initiatives that have been aimed at women at all levels and its celebration of the Nigerian heroics of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Speaking on Mamador’s tireless commitment at the recently held Eloy Awards and Conference, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo assured Nigerian women of Mamador’s tireless commitment to women empowerment.