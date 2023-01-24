In race for efficient service delivery, Customs rejigs top management team

Following the statutory retirement of some officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali has approved the appointment and redeployment of the agency’s management members to enhance strategic and effective service delivery.

The National Public Relations Officer, Compt. Timi Bomodi, in a statement, said that 20 officers were elevated to the management level.

While thanking the retired members of the management team of the agency for their meritorious service and support, Ali congratulated the newly appointed officers, charging them to redouble their efforts in ensuring the service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.

The breakdown of the appointments is as follows: EI Edorhe (DCG) Finance Admin & Technical Service; HK Gummi (DCG) Tariff and Trade; M Abba-Kura (Ag. DCG) Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; AG Saidu (Ag. DCG) Human Resource Development; JP Ajoku (Ag. DCG) Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; BA Adeniyi (Ag. DCG) Strategic Research and Policy; GA Itotoh (Ag. DCG0 Training and Doctrine Command; O Peters (Ag. ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’); AI Alfa (Ag. ACG) Strategic Research and Policy.

Others are: HJ Swomen (Ag. ACG) Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; KC Egwuh (Ag. ACG) Training and Doctrine Command; MBA Musa (Ag. ACG) Tariff and Trade; A Dappa-Williams (Ag. ACG) Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; BM Jibo (Ag. ACG) Headquarters; A Hamisu (Ag. ACG/Commandant Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College); Y Salihu (Ag. ACG) Finance & Admin; MI Yusuf (Ag. ACG) ICT/Modernization; SA Bomai (Ag. ACG Board); CK Niagwan (Ag. ACG) Finance, Admin & Technical Services; and KI Adeola (Ag. ACG) Training and Doctrine Command.

Meanwhile, Customs has disclosed that in 2022 it processed 1,096,646.14 metric tonnes of goods for export through Onne Port in Rivers State. The Free On Board (FOB) value of the export was $1.268m equivalent to N522 b (at N411.7 per dollar).

The Customs’ Command in the port also recorded N2.7b for the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), higher when compared with the 2021 record of ₦881m.

The command, in the year under review, collected N242b from duty paid on imported goods.

The Controller of the command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, disclosed these feats in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Lomba Benjamin.

Mohammed noted that the 2022 revenue generated represents a 28.3 per cent increase against the amount generated in 2021 and a 59 per cent increase over revenue generated in the year 2020.

“The command revenue generation profile has continued to rise annually due to the ongoing reforms in the command, which include regular sensitisation of stakeholders, strict enforcement of extant guidelines, increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above self, strategic deployment of officers to various duty post,” he stated.