Ikeja Electric restates commitment to metering, trains 140 employees

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s electricity distribution company, has trained 140 employees to boost metering density and meter management across its network.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to the graduands, the Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, said Ikeja Electric Metering Academy was launched in 2020 as a result of shortage in human capacity for the installation of meters, resulting in a slow pace of metering across its network.

The CEO who was represented by Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ikeja Electric, Seqinah Akinwunmi, said the training was done in collaboration with the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and the Energy Training Centre (ETC).

According to her, the young graduands were selected across Ikeja Electric’s six Business Units – Akowonjo, Shomolu, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Oshodi and Ikorodu. Akinwunmi said the essence of the training was to bridge the metering gap in the industry which aligns with the vision of Ikeja Electric, as well as the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

“The programme will also equip staff to carry out the functions including meter installation, identifying faults and also rectifying the faults. This will in turn improve service delivery, ensure customer satisfaction, and also grow revenue,” she added.

The Managing Director, Energy Training Centre, Ibiene Okeleke said: “Ikeja Electric had invested heavily in the Metering Academy. They partnered with Energy Training Centre (ETC) to ensure the 140 candidates were trained by the Metering Academy, across three batches.

According to her, “The Energy Training Centre had signed a partnership with NAPTIN, which is the sector’s regulated training centre that works with Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). So, NAPTIN was acting as the certifying body, and as such, they ensured that the programme followed the curriculum and the right content, and there is quality assurance as well. And so NAPTIN did not just play this role in certifying, they ensured that the faculty maintained a high standard.”

She commended Ikeja Electric for investing massively in such a laudable programme, while noting that the initiative shows the commitment of the company to get people who have the desire to do things the right way.

She added, “It was also important for us to reflect on the opportunities to increase the revenue of IE through meter data management, optimization of operations and other initiatives.”

The Director-General, NAPTIN, Ahmed Nagode, explained that the institute was saddled with the responsibility to build human capacity and to coordinate training in the power sector.