The feat would have been remarkable on any given day. But amidst the threat of a raging virus that has shuttered national economies, it was even more remarkable. How a new company, ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), secured financing during a pandemic – by sufficiently derisking the project through a solid governance structure and smart…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login