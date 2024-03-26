Heirs Insurance Group unveils new website to improve user experience

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance groups, has launched a new website that delivers the most user-friendly insurance experience in the industry.

In addition to its features that aid simple navigation, the website also personalises the insurance experience taking customers through a short journey that enables them to make decisions quickly on the best insurance plan to support their personal and business success or access competent insurance advisors to speak with.

According to Ifesinachi Okpagu, chief marketing officer of Heirs Insurance Group, the website, embodies the ethos of the brand: the delivery of simple, quick, and accessible insurance service that delights customers and brings the uninsured much closer to taking up insurance plans.

She said: “Today’s customers want simplicity and this new website delivers on that request, ensuring that people find the right insurance solution for their needs in a few minutes. We are empowering customers to take control of their lives, their businesses, assets, and their most cherished people.”

Heirs Insurance Group has been at the forefront of pioneering a new era of insurance solutions since its launch with the rollout of various initiatives including a seamless mobile app, USSD; Prince, its intuitive chatbot; InConnect, its partnership portal Digital Experience Centre; and more.

With the launch of this website, Heirs Insurance Group solidifies its position as the leading digital insurance company in Nigeria, democratising access to insurance for all.

The group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment group, with investments across twenty-four countries and four continents, founded and chaired by Tony O. Elumelu.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an Omni channel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital transformation of the Insurance ecosystem in Nigeria with a mission to democratise access to insurance.