Heineken Brouwerijen B.V acquires additional 274,542 units of Nigerian Breweries shares

Heineken Brouwerijen B.V has increased its stake in Nigerian Breweries Plc. The beer maker in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said Heineken Brouwerijen B.V which is one of its major shareholders, acquired additional 274,542 units.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is a subsidiary of Heineken N.V. a company domiciled in the Netherlands, the latter having a 55.95percent interest in the equity of Nigerian Breweries Plc, as shown in its half-year results.

Heineken Brouwerijen B.V, a substantial shareholder (foreign) bought these additional shares of Nigerian Breweries valued at N9.8million in three different transactions from August 11 to 13, 2020, according to the notice signed by Uaboi G. Agbebaku, Company Secretary, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Read also: Salient facts in Nigeria’s Q2 2020 unemployment figures

Breakdown of the share dealing by the insider (the Dutch brewery company established in 1873 by Gerad Adriaan Heineken) showed that Heineken bought 125,964 shares at a unit price of N33.92 valued to N4.3 million; it added 62,339 units at N36.35 per share valued at N2.3 million and 86,239 units at N37 per share, valued at N3.2 million.