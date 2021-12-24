Hamlet Apartments to cater for housing needs in Lekki Free Zone

Determined to cater for the housing needs of people within the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), Kerae Homes, a real estate development firm, has launched Hamlet Apartments.

Located in the Ibeju-Lekki area, Hamlet Apartments is in close proximity with Dangote refinery, Lekki Deep Seaport, Pan Atlantic University, Lekki Free Trade Zone among others.

The new apartments, according to the company, are an attempt to offer thousands of employees as well as small and medium enterprise investors the opportunity to own a luxury home or apartment in the Ibeju-Lekki, dubbed the new Lagos.

Peter Elendu, managing director of Kerae Homes, said the Hamlet Apartments is one of the first estates in the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) area and will remain one of a kind in the luxury real estate market.

Elendu said it is a perfect display of elegance; luxury and comfort, adding that the company pays attention to details as it explores the virgin path in-home creation.

Elendu disclosed that the company is unwaveringly committed to delivering quality building projects, sales of lands and homes with authentic verifiable documents, and top-notch customer service to all clients.

According to him, the company’s keen interest in providing sustainable business practises and excellent results has made them exceptional.

Nigel Ojji, director of marketing, said the desire to push the development of the project was driven by the need to solve the severe housing challenges for the growing population of SMEs and workers around the area.

“There is a serious housing deficit in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos and that is why we stepped in to build the Hamlet Apartments as a stop-gap for people looking to feel luxury and exclusivity which is what Kerae Homes is known for,” Ojji said.

He said the company does not just build because others are doing it rather the real estate company adds value by providing luxury and exclusivity.

On the choice of Ibeju-Lekki, he said the decision is strategic because that is the new Lagos in terms of infrastructure and also offers the investor a rental income, hedge against inflation, and mortgage payment coverage.

Ojji further enumerated that the benefits of owning an apartment at Hamlet include tax breaks and deductions, financial security, value appreciation, steady income, and lease income.

“Our shared interdepartmental network of skilled artisans, engineers, and surveyors has deep insight into the future, and they have the ability to project that which is clear to the most resonant chambers of the mind giving us an epitome of a beautiful home,” Ojji added.

Kerae Homes Limited is a real estate company that appeals to investors who are looking to invest in the real estate industry as it provides varieties of apartments, terrace duplexes, semi-detached duplexes, and detached duplexes to clients.