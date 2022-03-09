GTI to unveil football fund for the discerning investor

GTI, an innovative financial services provider of cutting-edge investment banking services in Nigeria is set to unveil a football fund project to serve as a catalyst for the transformation of sports business development in Nigeria.

In a statement to BusinessDay over the weekend signed by Abubakar Lawal, Group Managing Director/CEO, the company said the novel idea is a bold step towards harnessing the huge untapped potential in sports from the developmental and marketing points of view.

Lawal added that beyond its universal appeal which transcends all known and apparent geographical and ethnic boundaries, sports business is not only lucrative but also offers multiple streams of income to thousands of business concerns across different sectors of any economy.

The statement further stated that GTI aspiration is to help deliver a project that will serve as a one-stop-shop for all stakeholders whose common aspiration is to see sports in Nigeria attain new heights of development leading to a united people and stronger economy.

Lawal further stated that in the sports sector the company sees possibilities where others see challenges, noting that because funding has always been a challenge to the growth of sports in Nigeria the company intends to harness the various resources through innovative financial schemes and help build a very vibrant football economy in the sports ecosystem.

According to the statement, “To achieve this, we have created a unique model focusing on sports business because football is a multibillion-dollar business in other climes and we intend to replicate the same in Nigeria.

“The fund would be an enabler that will facilitate wealth creation for our citizens and collective prosperity of Nigeria”.

The launch event is slated for Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, several sports administrators, prospective investors and key stakeholders in the sports world would be in attendance thus Nigerian and by extension, African sports is set to be the biggest winners.