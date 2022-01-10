GTEXT Global set to launch digital app

In a bid to step up customer service and experience, GTEXT Global, a multinational group of companies that started in Nigeria and now in four continents, has announced its readiness to launch a mobile app.

The announcement was made during the company’s end of the year event at the Lekki Leisure Lake, Lekki, Lagos.

According to Stephen Akintayo, chief executive officer, GTEXT Global, during an interview, when launched, the GVEST mobile app will make it stress-free for customers to monitor their investments and also expand investments.

“We are engaging the GVEST mobile app to make work a lot more seamless. With our mobile app, if you buy property, you can see what you have bought and what is up. Also, if you are investing with us, because we had to open a microfinance bank that allows people to join the microfinance and then invest their money with us and we can use their money to keep building and we would give them returns on their investment. The app as well helps our investors to be able to track what is going on, how their investment is going, and what we are doing as a company. The GVEST App would be launched in February”, the CEO said.

On the company’s projection for 2022, he revealed that GTEXT Global would be giving brand new cars to customers and marketers every month throughout 2022.

“Last year, in 2021, we opened our sister office in Dubai and our London and US offices. We also opened 30 new offices in Nigeria. This year, we are poised to take over the market. We did a lot of things, especially getting onboard Michael Raj, chief project officer, who just resumed last month. He has over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. The last construction he did was a 102 storey building. We relocated him from Dubai to Nigeria.

“This year, we would be building 4,000 housing units and once you pay outrightly, you would get a brand new car, which would also be serviced and maintained by GTEXT. Also, we have packaged an all-expense-paid trip for 200 people this year. We are moving towards Maldives, Zanzibar, Jordan and Dubai. Our projection next year is that by December next year our staff strength would have increased from 300 to 1000.”

Also at the end-of-year party, GTEXT Global rewarded some members of her staff including; Anthonia Onuzuruike and Martha Onsachi, who emerged Sales Persons of the Year, with brand new cars each.