Group drives campaign to break extreme poverty

An international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has launched a new campaign aimed at addressing poverty. The year-long campaign tagged “End extreme poverty now – Our future can’t wait”, will focus on three critical issues: empowering adolescent girls across the world; breaking systemic barriers that keep people trapped in poverty; and taking climate action now.

The campaign is supported by the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema; Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; minister of environment of Rwanda, Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya; former executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and presidents of nations around the world.

The campaign will feature a calendar of major global events, including the presentation of the Global Citizen prize, the Global Citizen Now leadership summit; the 10th anniversary Global Citizen concert in both New York and Africa, and the Global Citizen G20 summit, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia.

“We join Global Citizen in continuing our stewardship to ensure a better world and future for all,” said President Ramaphosa in announcing his support for the campaign, according to a statement. “The past two years have highlighted the devastating impact on humanity when we choose individual goals over the global good. Together, we have to take concrete actions that will create a better future for our planet and its people, now.”

Read also: Four out of every 10 Nigerians live below poverty line – World bank

South Africa’s Tshepo Mahloele will serve as the patron of the campaign in Africa and will serve alongside Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s minister of tourism and creative economy. Mahloele is the chairman and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, a leading African investment company focused on financial services & TMT industries.

“For Ghana, ensuring that we end poverty, empower young girls and protect the planet is of utmost importance. This is why we are joining Global Citizen in their 2022 campaign efforts together as one voice and as one community. There is no better time than now,” said President Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

“It is alarming to learn that even during the COVID pandemic, the very rich have been getting richer and the very poor, poorer. This is untenable and a threat to the future of mankind. Global Citizen is right, we must be our brothers’ keepers. We must act right now,” Nigeria’s minister Geoffrey Onyeama also said in the statement.

“The global agenda to end extreme poverty, defend the planet and tackle inequity is in peril. And despite progress in a few countries before COVID-19 hit, the world was and continues to be wildly off-track from the 2030 target,” said Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen. “This moment of crisis demands new urgency and a renewal of purpose,” he added.