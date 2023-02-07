GROHE X Summit 2023 tackles questions around future of water

Societies all over the world are facing numerous challenges that require knowledge-sharing, new ideas and innovative approaches combined with a large dose of pragmatism.

When we use water, we tend to forget about the existential value it has – and that it is not an infinite source that we can take for granted.

That is why GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, will dedicate its GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water” from March 7-9, 2023 to the element we cannot live without water.

During the GROHE X Summit, the brand will highlight the relevance and value of water by bringing the industry together to demonstrate that it needs an entire ecosystem to make change happen.

“We will look at water in the context of the key trends that shape our industry and the future of living: urbanisation, sustainability, as well as health and wellbeing. We will ask ourselves, what does the future of living look like in a world that seems to spin faster than ever before? How can we contribute to more sustainable buildings? And, finally, what potential does water have as a new mindfulness experience,” said Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA.

The GROHE X Summit invites participants to join the discussion in various formats. From practice-oriented masterclasses, thought-provoking panel discussions, to inspiring keynotes and fact snacks, the GROHE X digital experience hub caters to the diverse needs of the entire ecosystem the brand is looking to engage. The program will be complemented by showcases of new GROHE products and technologies, providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

GROHE also announced the following selection of confirmed speakers and guests: Elina Hiltunen, The Futures Agency, will demonstrate how we can form scenarios that show us possible futures and suggest potential development pathways.

Others are Børge Ousland, Norwegian adventurer and polar explorer, who will share experience on how he observes climate change and its effects during his expeditions.

Beth Healey, Researcher for the European Space Agency, will present her findings on humanity’s dependence on water, while Thomas Rau, founder of Turntoo and RAU architects; Anne-Vera Deinhammer, Director for Circular Cities & Regions, Circular Economy Forum Austria; and Gerhard Sturm, Leader Commercial Development, LIXIL EMENA, will discuss how we need to build for a sustainable tomorrow.

Tina Norden, Principal, Conran and Partners; Rhael “LionHeart” Cape, Spoken Word Artist; Alan Dilani, Founder, International Academy for Design and Health; and Karl Lennon, Leader Projects Channel A&D, LIXIL EMENA, will look at the healing power of architecture.

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL’s corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL’s purpose to “make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.