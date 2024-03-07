Grand Oak supports community to encourage youths in agribusiness

Grand Oak Limited is rallying support for the Egba community in Ogun State of Nigeria to encourage their young ones to get involved in the agriculture business. The support is coming as part of preparations for the community’s annual Lisabi Festival celebration.

Grand Oak Limited is the maker of Seaman’s Schnapps fondly called the ‘original prayer drink.’

This year’s edition of the festival, which is the 37th in the series, has as its theme ‘Encouraging the Youth in Agriculture Business: A Panacea to Solving Unemployment in Nigeria.’ For the Egba people, the brewer’s collaboration in celebrating the festival underscores their unwavering commitment to preserving cultural heritage and supporting community festivities.

In the build-up to the festival, a Grand Oak team which included their marketing manager, Gbemileke Lawal, trade and marketing manager, Sylvester Nwanze, and activation manager, Benson Oluwafiropo, visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

The purpose of the visit, according to the marketing manager, was to extend their felicitations to the monarch, chiefs, and all indigenes of the historic kingdom in anticipation of the annual celebration.

Oba Gbadebo commended the company for supporting the Lisabi Festival and preserving the rich heritage of Egba traditions. He prayed for the firm’s sustained progress in Nigeria and Egbaland, and for the management success across its diverse operations.

The marketing manager expressed their excitement for being the headline sponsor of this year’s festival. “Seaman’s Schnapps is thrilled to play a pivotal role in this year’s festival, which promises to be a memorable and vibrant occasion. As the original No.1 Prayer Drink in Nigeria, Seaman’s Schnapps embodies the essence of cultural celebration and community unity,” he said.

He emphasized that their support for the Festival represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, saying, “Through this collaboration, Seaman’s Schnapps aims to showcase Nigeria’s enduring cultural heritage while fostering unity and camaraderie among attendees.”