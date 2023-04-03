GPPSL aims to expand oil tank, vessel cleaning operations in Africa

On the back of its 13 years of successful operations in Nigeria, Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) is considering riding on the latest technology in crude oil tank and vessel cleaning operations to push its vision of expanding into other African countries.

“We are looking at new generation tank cleaning equipment as well as other equipment models available as a strategic response to tackle some of the specific core areas of our business for targeted improved growth,”, Obi Uzu, managing director of GPPSL, said.

Alongside its technical and research team, GPPSL is developing robotic tank and vessel cleaning approach with minimal man entry which would enhance safe confined space entry and swift cleaning approach for clients, according to a statement.

Uzu said: “We can expand and reach new markets by offering these new technologies and products to existing and new customers with the view of reaching as many clients as possible outside our usual market space in country.”

He said that the solutions the company is targeting for the expansion drive are largely driven by various technological and innovative approaches, adding that the company will drive its strategic vision aggressively across African countries as a way to maintain its competitive edge over competitors.

Earlier in its effort to constantly introduce new technology and products to bolster its services, the GPPSL, in partnership with the IK-Group of Norway, introduced the first and largest AOGV technology ever deployed on the African continent to solve a long-term stuck valve issue at a major LNG plant.

GPPSL is a Nigerian company focused solely on process and pipeline services with major projects completed in the deep-water applications in her product service line and has attracted the best hands in the industry from the multinationals to work for her.