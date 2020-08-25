Gold West Africa restates commitment to build an ecosystem for gold to thrive in Nigeria

Speaking during the closing ceremony of Kano Gold Durba held on Saturday at Ado Bayero Mall in Kano, Kolade Apata, of Gold West Africa, said the overall goal at Gold West Africa is to build an ecosystem for gold to thrive, adding that the vision has been kept alive by all the people and institutions working behind the scenes to make this a reality.

Apata stressed the need for the government to support the local manufacturing sector in order to enhance the nation’s economic growth.

He said “At Gold West Africa, we believe we are here to demonstrate that Africa has always been a pioneer in the fusion of art, culture and fashion. And you have all helped us achieve this dream with your lovely pieces.

Apata, represented by Sada Malumfashi, explained that “For us, the most important piece of building the gold value chain is establishing commerce. Nothing can be achieved without this critical piece.

” Therefore, we had to start in Kano. Your Excellency and Royal Majesty, thank you for letting us begin our mission here and allowing us to lean on the rich history of art, fashion and commerce.

Apata said” For several decades, everyone has looked towards Kano for leadership. We intend to showcase what we have achieved here with the rest of the world”.

“It is also my distinguished pleasure to thank the Owners of the mall for being extremely flexible and investing in this initiative. It is truly a miracle when you look at what we are able to pull off in record time, despite the pandemic restrictions this year.

“It is no secret that the art, jewellery and other items we have all seen within this new marketplace are beautiful. I would love to thank all our Goldsmiths, Jewellers, Dealers, Artisans that have been a part of the process of creating these gems.”

According to him, “Of notable mention is Hafza Jewelry Ltd. Thank you so much for bringing everyone together very quickly.

Apata also announced that Senator Daisy Danjuma has agreed to become a Patron for developing the gold value chain especially for supporting artisans, the celebration of culture, the gold jewelry industry and the role of women in the industry.

“Therefore, I would like to thank the Kian Smith Refinery, Hadiza Garbati and the customers that are eager to purchase everything we have created here,” he added.

He also announced the opening of the Kano Gold Souk, which will be located at the Ado Bayero Mall. In October 2020, the Akani gold soul will house the region’s indigenous gold merchants and goldsmiths.

According to him, it will also serve as the bedrock for the development of a viable gold economy in Nigeria and the West African region.

During the closing ceremony, a prize was given to the emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero by Nere Teriba of Gold West Africa.

Kian Smith Trade & Co. Limited, a gold exploration, mining and processing company also pledged to enhance gold value-chain in Nigeria with the launch of ‘Kano Gold Durbar’

At the event, Aminu Ado Bayero, the

Emir of Kano, advocated for the businessmen Patronage into gold businesses in the country.

The Emir Bayero, adding that Kano had a long-term linkage of the gold business for decades, appealed to authorities to help the miners in promoting their business.

“We wish to advise our business community to involve themselves into gold mining because of its significance to the economic and social impacts in society”.

The Emir disclosed that ” investment into Gold business will also benefit the market to grow; we are always calling for the investors into this trade to make sure that gold business thrive”.

In his welcome address, the Magajin Garin Kano, Nasiru Inuwa Wada who is also leader of the stakeholders initiative in Kano God Durbar, said It is high time that we should be able to utilize the Gold that we have to create a Gold economy in Nigeria.

Nasiru Inuwa Wada thanked the emir of kano for his present to the closing ceremony, saying, this signifies the Emir’s support to boost the Gold economy.