Glovo commits to Nigeria’s quick-commerce sector growth

Glovo, one of the leading multi-category delivery players, has affirmed its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s quick-commerce sector.

As part of its commitment to the sector over the past one year in Nigeria, Glovo has partnered with local and international chains such as Chicken Republic and KFC, offering over 600 pharmacy products from leading chains such as HealthPlus and MedPlus.

In addition, the company provided courier services for B2B and has launched its first micro-fulfillment center, a supermarket that offers affordable groceries to users called Glovo Bargains. Prices are up to 30 percent cheaper than competitors.

Speaking during the commemoration of its one year of operations in Nigeria with a high-level stakeholder event, Tokunbo Ibrahim, public affairs manager, Sub-Saharan Africa for Glovo said, “At Glovo, our success driver so far is our culture of accountability as a company and how we leverage the strengths and capabilities of our workforce and partners to ensure quality and timely service delivery”.

“Since commencing operations in Nigeria, we have signed over 3,000 partners with over 97 percent being small and medium enterprises, onboarded and trained more than 2,000 couriers, and have invested in local talent that drives Glovo’s growth in this market. We will continue to work closely with our users and the wider community to ensure we deliver value by creating economic opportunities for all our stakeholders.”

Lorenzo Mayol, General Manager for Glovo Nigeria, stated that they are excited and honored to celebrate the first year of Glovo in Nigeria.

Mayol stated that the company owes its success stories to partners for their unwavering hard work and contributions; especially users for their consistent loyalty, trust and support, and the couriers who collaborate with the platform.

Read also: Cellulant mulls merchant lending in push to grow SME business

“Nigeria is a key market for us due to its high and untapped potential and rapid growth, and the partnerships we have built so far have become a metaphor for endless possibilities. We remain committed to delivering value to our users, the community, and the country’s economy for years to come,” Mayol added.

The event, held at the Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd September 2022, had the General Manager of the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST and the representatives of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the Drivers Training Institute of the Vehicle Inspection Office Abuja, as well as a host of key stakeholders within the Glovo ecosystem across Nigeria in attendance.

The event presented an opportunity for Glovo to host and honour its partners and stakeholders for their contributions to the growth of the business in the past year. Guests were taken down the memory lane of Glovo’s business operations and key highlights of some achievements to date, including a robust expansion across key cities in Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan), with a vision to expand to other cities in the coming years.