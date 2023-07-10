Globus Bank opens third branch in northern Nigeria

In a bid to expand operations in Nigeria, Globus Bank has opened new branches in Kano and the sub-hub cities of Ikorodu and Abeokuta.

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, Globus Bank unveiled three new branches in Kano, Ikorodu and Abeokuta as part of its commitment to offer quick, safe and convenient banking services to customers and to cover every nook and cranny of the federation.

The bank said its Kano branch, located at 11a, Murtala Muhammad Way, Kano state was established to cater for the banking needs of one of the largest commercial hubs in Nigeria.

“It is the 3rd branch opened by the bank in Northern Nigeria and also the 27th branch opened within the first few years of its operations,” Globus Bank said, adding that in line with its vision, plans are in place to establish more locations in the Northern region very soon.

Ikorodu and Abeokuta branches were also unveiled and are located at 61 Lagos road, Ikorodu Lagos State and Plot 4AI, Moshood Abiola, Abeokuta, Ogun State respectively.

Ikorodu is the 12th branch opened in the commercial capital of the country, while Abeokuta serves as the second branch established in Ogun State. The bank currently has 27 operational branches, with its corporate head office located at 6, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ever since its commencement on November 6, 2019, Globus Bank has continued to strategically branch out in a manner that aligns with its vision to be the preferred financial services provider delivering an endearing customer experience.

The bank recently obtained the internationally recognised ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 22301:2019 Certifications on Information Security Management Systems, IT Service Management Systems and Business Continuity Management systems respectively.

“These certifications ensure we stay committed to providing efficient banking services driven by greater information security, an efficient IT management system and a robust business continuity plan,” the bank said.