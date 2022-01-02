Globus Bank opens new branch office in Bayelsa

In furtherance of its branch expansion strategy, Globus Bank Limited has opened a new branch at Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital. The Yenagoa branch located at Plot 3 DSP Alamieyeseigha Way by Hospital Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa marks the 16th branch opened by Globus Bank within the last 24 months of commencing operations.

Globus Bank commenced operations on November 6, 2019, at its corporate Head Office located Victoria Island, Lagos, and now has 16 branches.

With a board of directors comprising seasoned professionals and industry leaders with impeccable character, Globus Bank has since commencement of business received tremendous goodwill and acceptance from multinationals, large corporate organizations, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and individuals.

Globus Bank, the management said, is excited and motivated by the acceptance the brand has received across the country. Efforts are being made to maintain strong presence in the South-East and Northern parts of the country and plans are underway to establish about 8 branches (4 in the South-East and 4 in the North) for the 2022 financial year.

As a Commercial Bank with National Authorization, Globus Bank aims to adequately cover all the commercial centers in Nigeria within its first 5 years of operations. The Bank will continue to leverage digitization and collaborations with optimum physical reach to guarantee an unparalleled customer experience.

Globus Bank was recently appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a designated bank for the collection of fees under the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS).