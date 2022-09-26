Glo emerges most popular brand in Nigeria

Globacom, a digital and telecommunications services provider, has emerged as the most popular brand at the 2022 Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards.

The award aptly lent credence to the company’s consumer-focused products and quality service delivery, Globacom said in a statement on Sunday.

The company, which recently celebrated 19 years of operations in Nigeria, clinched the award after topping the list with 83.8 percent of respondents (without prompts) listing Glo or Globacom as their top 10 top-of-the-mind brands.

Taiwo Oluboyede, the CEO of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, said: “This is the second time that Globacom, a proudly Nigerian brand will be achieving the status of the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year.

“The most popular brands are those whose light cannot be hidden under a bushel by reason of their impeccable corporate performance in the business environment. They have surpassed their products and services categories to become a part of everyday life across the land.”

Speaking on what it takes to be a popular brand, Oluboyede said: “brand popularity is the extent to which a brand enjoys recognition and retention in the minds of the people. This is largely measured by the extent to which customers are able to recall or recognise a brand under different conditions.”

In its remarks, Globacom thanked Top 50 Brand Nigeria for the honour, assuring Nigerians that the company would continue to offer affordable and customer-centric products and services.

“The Glo brand did not attain this level of recognition overnight. It is a result of our 19-year meticulous commitment to innovative service delivery and a fierce commitment to continuously improve our customer experience while empowering Nigerians,” the company said.

Top 50 Brand Nigeria, a brand and marketing research firm, conducts the annual top brands research on corporate brands in the country that delivers their promises to consumers and has clearly become market leaders in their categories, according to the statement.

It said the 2022 awards featured chief marketing officers and heads of corporate communications of top companies in Nigeria who were chosen as respondents. “Their mandate was to mention 10 brands (without their companies) that they could easily recall or comes to their mind.”