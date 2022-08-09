GLG Communications enters into strategic alliance with Ghanaian communications firm

GLG Communications, a renowned Nigerian Public Relations and Reputation Management firm, has formally entered into a Strategic Alliance with Base Element Limited, a Ghanaian Full-Service Advertising Agency.

The Strategic Alliance, consummated with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both Parties in July 2022 was not only the culmination of previous collaborations between the two companies on several international projects but also a strategic initiative by both companies to remain competitive and highly relevant in an increasingly sophisticated industry in the African market.

“At GLG Communications, we’re currently focusing on extending our reach across Africa, and other parts of the world, and this partnership provides us with a solid foundation to do so,” said Omawumi Ogbe, Founder and Managing Partner at GLG Communications.

“The shared ambitions and values of GLG Communications and Base Element provide the impetus for excellence in service delivery to our combined Clients”.

According to Alex Abbiew, Co-Founder of Base Element Limited, “we are delighted with this measure as it offers Base Element the platform both to strengthen our capacity and complement our services to clients”.

“The bigger market that Nigeria typically offers in virtually all industries, including the Advertising and Communications space, is a fact not lost on industry players, and we are excited at the opportunity”.