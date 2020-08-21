Gala9ja marks entry into Nigeria’s e-commerce space with website launch

The Nigerian ecommerce sector was estimated to be worth US$13 billion in 2018. However, economic stagnation in the country has been slowing down internet retail, according to the insight gained from the Euromonitor International report.

The online retailing channel relies heavily on consumption from consumers with higher income, and many people still prefer to have a face-to-face transaction rather than shop online. Since the break of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures instigated by Nigeria government and other countries alike, the occurrence has pushed more customers into online and e-eommerce solution, more customers have downloaded Apps from varied services which ranged from banking to food or grocery delivery services.

And one such websites is the Gala9ja e-commerce portal, tagged ‘ Market 4 all’ which was officially launched in Lagos on July 7th 2020.

“Gala9ja (Market 4 all) is an online webpage where individuals/marketers can buy and sell their products at affordable prices. It offers free advertisement of particular products such as; all home appliances, automobiles, real estate, lands and property, fashion lifestyle and many more,”

Speaking during the event, the founder, Atuorah Vincent Chigozie, a tech entrepreneur highlighted that the portal seeks to foster effective product deliveries and customers satisfaction in ‘just a click away’. In addition, the platform is tailored to give Nigerians true value for their money, time spent when they use our platforms.