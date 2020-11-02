BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Gadol Financial Services receives operating licence from CBN

… promises to change the dynamics of lending

CBN
In a move described by analysts as bold and audacious, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved to curb negative speculation

Gadol Financial Services Limited, has announced the final approval of its license by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The license enables the company to operate in the market alongside other existing finance companies in the country. ‘While adhering strictly to industry guidelines, we are set to change the dynamics of lending for the betterment of…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.