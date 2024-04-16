French firm unveils new product line in Nigeria

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, a French personal care company, has announced the introduction of the Absolut Repair Molecular product range in Nigeria.

According to a statement, the haircare line, designed to reform and rebuild the molecular structure of any hair type, marks an advancement in hair repair technology.

“The Absolut Repair Molecular product range featured a unique blend of five ultra-concentrated amino acids, along with up to two percent of peptide bonder and up to three percent in the pre-treatment, delivering impressive results by repairing up to two years of hair damage with just one application,” the statement said.

It added that the Absolut Repair Molecular range was crafted through collaboration between scientists and hair care specialists and was chosen from a selection of 17 effective formulas.

According to L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, each product in the range promises increased strength, smoothness, frizz control, heat protection, and enhanced hair elasticity with every use.

Morgane Meyer, the marketing director for L’Oréal Professional Products division Sub-Saharan Africa zone said contemporary hair care had evolved to address not only surface-level issues but also intrinsic challenges such as fibre weakness, compromised elasticity, and the quest for length extension.

“Our Absolut Repair Molecular product range is meticulously crafted to meet these demands, effectively reversing years of damage deep within the hair structure,” she said.

Inès Des Closieres, the Business Activation manager for L’Oréal Professional Products division in Sub-Saharan Africa said the transformative formula behind the Absolut Repair Molecular range replenishes depleted amino acids, reconstructing the molecular structure of all hair types.

“This innovation caters flawlessly to diverse hair needs, whether it involves enhancing texture, restoring elasticity, or exceeding expectations in every aspect,” he added.