FREEE Recycle promotes sustainability, makes flip-flops from tyres

FREEE Recycle, a recycling company in Nigeria, has launched its flip-flops made from recycled waste tyres in a bid to divert waste from landfills and reduce the nation’s environmental pollution.

During the event on Wednesday, Ifedolapo Runsewe, MD/CEO of FREEE Recycle, said the company has always tried to push the boundaries of eco-friendly solutions.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey with the new, FREEE eco-flipflops. We are not just offering exceptional quality. We are making a statement of our wavering dedication to governmental responsibility. Our commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with our dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity in Nigeria,” she said.

She added that the company has recycled over 250,000 waste tyres, preventing the emission of over 8,100 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide and saving lives by preventing over 2,250 malaria mortalities.

“By converting recycled waste tyres into innovative, high-quality products, FREEE Recycle will not only contribute to 12 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, but we are also promoting responsible consumption and production and also significantly impacting on all fours by the creation of decent work opportunities and driving economic growth in Nigeria.”

Titilope Oshodi, special adviser to the Lagos Government on circular economy and climate change said the government is driving the ideals of a circular economy as an approach to combat climate change over four to five years to achieve its zero carbon emissions goals by 2050.

“If we can strategise and use that complexity within the market, we can achieve a 10 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission whilst we are also ensuring that we establish 10,000 indirect jobs for five years, and we do it in about 50,000,” she added.