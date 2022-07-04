Freddy Hirsch, Symrise adopt modern technology to improve food, nutrition

In order to promote food innovation and nutrition in West Africa, Symrise and partner Freddy Hirsch Nigeria have announced their adoption of modern technology.

Products like general seasoning, bouillon meat, snacks, and instant noodles will all see quality improvements as a result of the development, launch, and commercialization of transformational food items, according to the companies operating in the food and beverage industry.

Sofiane Berrahmoune, sub-regional director, Flavor, Africa Middle East at Symrise, said “We have committed to co-create with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, combining the best of our strengths and leveraging our strong global footprint with our winning local flexibility, market, and consumer understanding”.

To implement this, both companies have invested in research, development, and application laboratories and a manufacturing facility in Nigeria.

The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art quality management systems. Local experts develop flavours for various application areas, especially savoury foods, sweet applications, and beverages tailored to the African market.

In his comments, Kojo Brifo, the managing director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, explained that the partnership with Symrise AG provides an acceleration of flavour development across West Africa.

Brifo said. ”This will increase the creativity of customized flavors, help our customers attain speed to market, and enhance their operational agility.”

The Regional Food Economy in Africa represents the biggest employer in Africa. Cumulated with the projected population of three billion by 2050, this presents a large market for food and nutrition globally.

In addition, it provides an opportunity for industry players to deliver authentic regional and hyperlocal flavors and ingredients. At the same time, increasing challenges exist to guarantee food security, across the world and especially in Africa.

Furthermore, the partnership combines the strengths of Symrise and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria. It enables them to deliver deeper access to valuable insights about Africa’s food industry, and platforms to innovate for the industry.

The joint offering also aims at bridging the gap between traditional ways of cooking and commercially viable products, retaining the authentic African culture while adapting to current food requirements.

Together, Symrise AG and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria have successfully positioned themselves as the leading contributors to the evolution of the food and beverage industry in West Africa and the Middle East.