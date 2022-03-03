Foundation for Nigeria’s net-zero carbon emission in motion- Carbon Limits Nigeria

Nigeria’s current quest to tap into the global trend of energy transition by aligning with other industrialised nations to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 is currently on the right track, as said by senior executives at Carbon Limits Nigeria (CLN), a Nigerian firm that works with public authorities, private companies, finance institutions and non-governmental organisations to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases primarily from energy sector operations.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 while underlining the importance of gas as a transition fuel.

“Between now and the year 2060 which is literally 40 years away is a long journey in achieving Nigeria’s pledge of cutting carbon emissions and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. Actualizing this goal starts with baby steps and I can confidently say that Nigeria is taking the right baby steps. The President made it clear that although we can’t achieve net-zero by 2050, we believe we can achieve it in 2060.” said Gbite Adeniji, Director and Partner at CLN, Adeniji believes Nigeria’s decision to have a Petroleum Industry Act, robustly addresses the utilisation of gas which is the preferred fuel during the transition is a step in the right direction towards net-zero carbon emission.

Adeniji added that as “Nigeria has enacted a climate change legislation, which is one of the biggest things that has happened in Nigeria with regards to climate governance, Carbon Limits Nigeria will continue to help her clients, partners and the general public walk this talk over the coming years.” CLN’s involvement in reducing emissions of greenhouse gases primarily from energy sector operations aligns with the Nigerian government’s commitment to delivering net-zero by 2060.

These latest developments are crucial for Africa’s biggest economy whose experts have been told to kiss trillion-dollar oil income goodbye and to also forget a repeat of past oil riches as the global ambitious goal to eliminate fossil fuels continues to gain momentum.

Concerning the impact of carbon footprints in Nigeria’s environment and the fragile economy, James Ogunleye, Managing Director of Carbon Limits says, “We had a project that reduce about 2.2 million tonnes of emissions on an annual basis by eliminating about 60-70 mmscfpd of gas that was being flared.”

He added, “When you look at that type of project, you can imagine the magnitude of emissions that can be reduced within the oil and gas industry by eliminating gas flaring and reducing methane emissions.”

Founded in 2005, before kicking off operations in Nigeria in 2010, Carbon Limits has extensive experience in the identification of emission reduction opportunities in the oil and gas sector and advice to governments and companies.

The company has developed expertise in credibly assessing sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions reduction from biogas production and consumption and from waste to energy chains.

It also provides experience on climate change policies and regulations, identification of barriers for project development and identification and analysis of mitigation options.