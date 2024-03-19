FoodCo empowers female staff via health workshop, medical screenings

FoodCo Nigeria, a diversified consumer goods company, has celebrated 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) by organising a free health workshop and medical screenings for its female staff.

Funmi Aiyepeku, head of innovation, growth and business transformation at FoodCo Nigeria, said FoodCo’s commitment to supporting women’s causes is largely influenced by the first-hand experiences of the founder, Sola Sun-Basorun, as a female entrepreneur building a retail business in Nigeria.

“Women have played and continue to play key roles in the history of our company,” she said. “Beginning from the boardroom to management, down to the shop floor, we are proud of our heritage as a business that has consistently provided a conducive environment for women to actualize their ambitions as well as support themselves and their families.

“The 2024 IWD celebrations offer us a platform to advocate for greater inclusion of women everywhere. It also allows us to look inwards to celebrate FoodCo women who daily inspire us with the dedication and passion they bring to their jobs.

“They are one of the reasons why women and their loved ones have come to depend on our business as a beloved family brand for over four decades,” she said.

Speaking at the medical workshop, Aiyepeku said: “Considering the numerous and competing roles they juggle as workers, homemakers, caregivers and all, many women have come to adjust by deprioritising their own needs for the interests of others.

“The consequences of this are most felt in Medicare where women are often the primary caregivers in the homes and typically neglect their welfare while tending to those of others. Usually, by the time they get the much-needed attention, the situation may have become dire.

“Breast and cervical cancer are among the most prevalent diseases with high mortality rates for Nigerian women. Medical experts advise that the chances for successful outcomes can be significantly improved with early detection and treatment. That is why we have organised this workshop as a way of giving back to our women.

“It’s a practical demonstration of our commitment to their welfare by investing in the people who make us who we are,” she said.

The Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness workshop covered topics on early detection methods, risk factors as well as available resources for prevention and treatment. Others include nutrition, exercise, and stress management.

Over 200 female staff of the company also benefited from the free medical screening for blood pressure, blood sugar tests and breast examination.

Established in 1982 as a fresh fruit and vegetable store, FoodCo is a omni-channel retailer in Nigeria. With 21 outlets spread across Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States, FoodCo operates the largest supermarket chain brand in South-west Nigeria, outside Lagos.