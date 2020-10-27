BusinessDay
Flour Mill records biggest daily gain after revenue jumped 31% in H1’20/21 fin year

---PAT increases 68% to N9.9bn

Shares of Flour Mills, Nigeria’s leading integrated food and agro-allied company, jumped the most in over a year by 9.5%, after the firm released its unaudited financial statement for the first six months ended 30th September 2020, showing a 31 percent increase in revenue. The share price gained N2.30 percent in the Lagos Bourse, Tuesday,…

