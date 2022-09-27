FirstBank partners Verve to reward customers with N20m

First Bank in partnership with Verve International, has launched its third National Consumer promo designed to reward users of FirstBank verve cards with exciting gifts and cash prizes to appreciate their patronage and use of the card to carry out their electronic banking transactions.

The ongoing two-month promo will end on 30 October 2022 as 20 customers (10 customers per month) with the highest transaction count during the promo will be made millionaires, winning the sum of N1 million each. Also, N20,000 will be won by 25 customers monthly.

Asides from this, 2,620 FirstBank verve cardholders that double their transactions every week, stand a chance to enjoy 10 cashback capped at N2,000 per customer.

Speaking on the promo Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank, Chuma Ezirim, said “we appreciate our partnership with Verve Card through the years; a partnership of empowerment and opportunities which include growing the economy, supporting new businesses and preventing unemployment. FirstBank verve card holders are encouraged to keep using their cards as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking experience with 20 customers standing a chance to be millionaires at the end of the promo.”

Verve card is a secure debit card that allows cardholders to conveniently meet their daily financial needs such as payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transfer, etc. Verve cards is accepted across all ATMs, POS, Web and Mobile Platforms in Nigeria.

The promo is also open to new verve cardholders as non-verve cardholders are encouraged to visit the nearest FirstBank branch today to pick up a Verve card and start getting rewarded!