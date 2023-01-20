First Bank organises symposium on Nigeria’s 2023 economic outlook

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its “Nigerian Economic Outlook Webinar” convened to promote deliberations and analyses of national and global economic trends to shape 2023 while setting the tone for the year.

The webinar aims to set the tone for the year by providing an opportunity for participants to learn directly from economic experts to stay informed and knowledgeably empowered to make the right decisions in their socio-economic activities in 2023.

“Our forthcoming Nigeria Economic Outlook webinar is a viable opportunity for one to be informed on key trends and activities that will shape the global socio-economic landscape in 2023,” Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of FirstBank said in a statement.

She noted that 2022 was indeed a turbulent year and from the 2023 forecast, the growth would still be slow. “In addition, bearing in mind 2023 is an election year in Nigeria, like every democratic nation around the world, commercial and business activities in the country will be impacted by the forthcoming election.”

“I encourage everyone to join the event as the keynote speaker and panelists will shed more light and perspectives which will have participants informed on opportunities and happenings that will shape the socio-economic and political environment in the country and the world at large,” Ani-Mumuney said.

The virtual event themed “Nigeria Economic Outlook 2023: A look ahead” is scheduled by 8:30 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, via Zoom meeting. Registration is free.

The event is for everyone as discussants will have the economic outlook for 2023 dissected so participants are knowledgeably equipped to make the right decisions thereby better planning their business and financial activities.