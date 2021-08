First Bank grows half-year profit by most in 6yrs

First Bank Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) Plc has posted its highest profit in six years in the first half of 2021 as non-interest income surged. The tier-one lender grew profit by 6.9 percent to N38 billion in the first half of 2021 compared to N35.6 billion in the same period last year. First Bank recorded higher…