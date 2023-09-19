Macallan eyes Nigeria’s $84m whisky market with two new products

The Macallan, a global Scotch whisky brand, has launched two products into the Nigerian market in a bid to tap the country’s estimated $83.9 million whiskey market.

The products, which are The Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old, were introduced to whisky enthusiasts in Lagos to deepen its scotch market share in Nigeria, with a predicted growth rate of 11.9 percent between 2023 and 2027.

“The expressions are two of the oldest whiskies in The Macallan’s Sherry Oak range, which is renowned globally for its distinctive craftsmanship and ageing process in seasoned sherry oak casks from Europe,” Daniel Atteh, brand ambassador at The Macallan, Lagos, said.

According to him, the drinks are a spectacle as they are celebrated for their refined flavour profiles.

Atteh said the brand continued to assert itself as a leader in the world of whisky, constantly challenging limits and establishing new standards for luxurious lifestyles.

He added that the brand recently reinforced its commitment to sharing its tradition of outstanding craftsmanship and flavour with whisky enthusiasts when it introduced its M Collection and Harmony Collection II to the Nigerian market.

“The Sherry Oak 25 Years Old, an expression that was matured in special oak casks for a quarter of a century, was majestically presented as guests’ excitement heightened. Its blend of citrus, balanced with cinnamon, sherry and wood smoke in aroma complemented its mahogany hue,” Adeyinka Adepetun, brand ambassador for The Macallan, Abuja, said